Sir Andrew Strauss to chair ECB committee

Sir Andrew Strauss has been appointed as the chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board committee.

Strauss, who was this week knighted in Theresa May's resignation honours, gave up his position as director of cricket last year to spend time with his late wife, Ruth.

The former captain has continued to work closely with the organisation, as well as setting up the Ruth Strauss Foundation, and has now agreed to chair the ECB cricket committee.

Strauss and his two sons launched the Ruth Strauss Foundation at Edgbaston earlier this summer

He replaced Peter Wright, who has been in place for the past nine years.

"It is a real pleasure to return to ECB in this new capacity. ECB and the whole cricket family have been a vital source of support over an extremely difficult year and it's really great to be back at Lord's, a place that has become a second home to me," Strauss said.

"I'm extremely passionate about developing and growing cricket in England and Wales and I look forward to working with my colleagues on the cricket committee to continually drive all aspects of the professional game, including women's, men's and disability cricket.

"I've seen first-hand how this summer of cricket has inspired more people to fall in love with the sport and I can't wait to help build on its success."