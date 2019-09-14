Steve Waugh Masterclass: Former Australia captain on the art of Test batting and his supreme career

Steve Waugh captained Australia to unparalleled success earning 168 Test caps along the way.

So when it comes to talking Test match batting there are few better experts and so it proved when we invited "Tugga" into the Ashes Zone for a masterclass.

Click on the video above to watch Waugh, who was joined by a fellow legend of the game in Ricky Ponting, reflect on how competitive yard cricket with his brothers paved the way for a supreme international career in which he scored nearly 11,000 Test runs at 51 and captained Australia to Cricket World Cup success.

The 54-year-old discusses how he gave up playing semi-professional football to pursue a career in cricket and how the influence of Bob Simpson played a major role in his development as a player.

Waugh - wearing Steve Smith's gloves for the demo - talks us through his technique, including his tips for staying mentally fresh at the crease and the basics of the set-up.

Sky Sports Cricket's Ian Ward also asks him about some of the standout moments of his career, including his battle with West Indies great Curtly Ambrose in 1995, the 1999 Cricket World Cup and some of his most famous Ashes innings.

Watch the Steve Waugh Masterclass in full at the top of the page!