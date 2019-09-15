Debate Podcast: Graham Gooch and Bob Willis reflect on England's 2-2 Ashes draw with Australia

Sky Sports Cricket Podcast

Another win at the Oval for England provided Joe Root with a fitting climax to the international summer of 2019 - the Ashes drawn 2-2.

Graham Gooch joined Bob Willis and Charles Colvile in the Ashes Debate studio to reflect on the hosts' resounding 135-run success, which caps one of the most memorable summer's in English history.

Our panel reflects on the pick of the action from the Oval.

Also on the latest Ashes Debate podcast…

- Did England win because they were the more determined and focused side - and did Australia take their foot off the gas?

- Does the final scoreline represent a fair result for two closely-matched sides? Does England's final Test win cover up a number of deficiencies?

- Whether Matthew Wade has cemented his place in Australia's Test side with one of the tourists' five centuries in the series

- The impact that Jack Leach has made on England's Test side and what his progress means for the international future of Moeen Ali

- Why no praise is too high for Stuart Broad after an impressive series of 23 wickets, particularly given the absence of new-ball partner James Anderson

- Analysis of Joe Root's captaincy and tactics - and his prospects as England's long-term second spinner!

- Australia's position in the global game after the scandal of 'sandpaper-gate' - and just how good their seam attack is