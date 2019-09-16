Stuart Broad got into David Warner's head during Ashes, says Australia coach Justin Langer

David Warner returned a record low mark of 95 runs from a five-match Test series

Australia coach Justin Langer says David Warner allowed England bowler Stuart Broad to "get into his head", but added that he plans to persist with him in the Test team for the Australian summer.

Warner endured a miserable runs of scores in England, ending with the unwanted record of the record fewest runs made by a Test opener across a five-match series, tallying just 95 over his 10 innings - which included a run of three successive ducks.

Langer has backed Warner to bounce back, though has suggested he was too affected by his struggles against Broad, who got him out seven times out of 10 in the series.

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner seven times out of 10 in the series

"I've learned over a long period you never write off champion players, it doesn't matter what sport, you never write off champion players," said Langer, whose team retained the Ashes with a 2-2 series draw.

"They tend to come good, don't they? So he's had a tough series, no doubt about that, but he's also a champion player, so usually with champion players they get a bit more time to come good.

"He had this series, it didn't go to plan, but he's seen how successful he's been and the impact he can have on Australian cricket teams winning, so I'm confident he'll come good.

"Actually, I'm hopeful he comes good. Talking frankly, I thought he let Broad get into his head and I think he thought way too much about it.

"I used to have it against Murali [Muttiah Muralitharan] and I couldn't solve the issue, and it's so hard when you're trying to problem-solve and then you're in the middle of a big series trying to solve the puzzle.

"In this instance I don't think David solved the puzzle, and he'll be the first to admit that.

"He'll probably be very relieved when he gets on the flight home knowing he doesn't have to face Broad for a while, I reckon."

6:59 Highlights from day four of the fifth Test between England and Australia at The Oval. Highlights from day four of the fifth Test between England and Australia at The Oval.

Meanwhile, Langer added that he was receptive to the idea of outgoing England coach Trevor Bayliss performing a future role for Australia.

Bayliss has expressed interest in working for his native country in some capacity following the end of his four-year reign with England which ended with a victory at The Oval to deny Australia a first outright series win in England in 18 years.

5:08 Sky Sports' David Fulton has been looking as the possible contenders to take over as head coach from Trevor Bayliss Sky Sports' David Fulton has been looking as the possible contenders to take over as head coach from Trevor Bayliss

"Bayliss, from a personal point of view and as a mentor, I'm sure I can learn a lot from TB, if he's open to it," said Langer.

"He's a seasoned campaigner, he's an Australian. I know he's done a great job for England but I know he loves Australia as well, so who knows what could happen there."