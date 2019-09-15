Steve Smith and David Warner had stunningly contrasting Ashes series for Australia

Australia's David Warner and Steve Smith can reflect on vastly differing campaigns

One had an unforgettable summer, the other a summer to forget.

The fortunes - and scores - of Steve Smith and David Warner could scarcely have contrasted more as they returned to Test cricket following 12-month bans for their parts in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Warner's return of just 95 runs was the lowest recorded by an opening batsman across 10 innings in a single Test series, easily beating the previous worst of New Zealand's John D'Arcy in 1958 - he made 136.

"He's got him again! Of course he has! Around the wicket, Warner pushes at it and edges it to third slip where Rory Burns takes the catch. Warner's series is done and I'm sure he'll be glad not to face Broad again for a while!"

England's Stuart Broad proved his nemesis as he dismissed the opener on seven occasions.

Broad was also the bowler who removed Smith for his lowest score of the series - 23 in the second innings of the fifth Test - but that was the first time he'd failed to make a half-century in a stellar run of form that brought comparisons to Sir Donald Bradman.

Here in numbers is the tale of super Smith and woeful Warner…

Smith and Warner's Ashes statistics Smith Warner Innings 7 10 Runs 774 95 Average 110.57 9.50 Hundreds 3 0 Highest score 211 61 Balls faced 1,196 184 Fours 92 13 Sixes 5 0 Catches 12 8

Warner's dismissals in the 2019 Ashes

First Test, Edgbaston

First innings: lbw Broad 2

Second innings: c Bairstow b Broad 8

Second Test, Lord's

First innings: b Broad 3

Second innings: c Burns b Archer 5

Third Test, Headingley

First innings: c Bairstow b Archer 61

Second innings: lbw Broad 0

Fourth Test, Old Trafford

First innings: c Bairstow b Broad 0

Second innings: lbw Broad 0

Fifth Test, Oval

First innings: c Bairstow b Archer 5

Second innings: c Burns b Broad 11

Steve Smith retired hurt after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer in the second Test and was forced to miss the third Test of the series

Smith's scores in the 2019 Ashes

First Test, Edgbaston

First innings: b Broad 144

Second innings: c Bairstow b Woakes 142

Second Test, Lord's

First innings: lbw b Woakes 92

Second innings: DNB

Fourth Test, Old Trafford

First innings: c Denly b Root 211

Second innings: c Stokes b Leach 82

Fifth Test, Oval

First innings: lbw b Woakes 80

Second innings: c Stokes b Broad 23