Debate Podcast: Mark Ramprakash and Bob Willis discuss what the future holds for England

Mark Ramprakash and Bob Willis reflect on England's summers of highs and lows and ponder what the future holds for the side.

England clinched victory at The Oval to sign off head coach Trevor Bayliss' tenure in charge of the side on a high and ensure that the five-match Ashes series was drawn despite the urn heading back to Australia.

Our panel reflects on a summer that saw England lift the World Cup for the first time and draw the Ashes 2-2.

- Did Trevor Bayliss achieve what he set out to when he was appointed as head coach?

- Can the England side accommodate both Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler in the same side?

- Who are the bowlers coming through as James Anderson nears the end of his career?

- How England should look to manage Jofra Archer going forward

- Should the England side have one head coach or a red-ball and white-ball coach going forward?

- Is Joe Root the right man to lead England forward at captain?