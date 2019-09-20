Eoin Morgan will captain England's bid to add World T20 crown to World Cup triumph

Eoin Morgan has played 233 ODIs and 81 T20s for England so far

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is committed to leading England through to the ICC World Twenty20 World Cup, says Ashley Giles.

Morgan said he was undecided on his international future after guiding England to their first global 50-over title in May, admitting the campaign had left him "knackered".

But after a period of reflection the 33-year-old will continue as skipper for at least another year to oversee England's bid for an historic limited-overs double by winning the T20 World Cup - a trophy won by Paul Collingwood's team in 2012.

5:47 World Cup-winning England Captain Eoin Morgan looks back on the thrilling climax to the 2019 final in the company of Nasser Hussain. World Cup-winning England Captain Eoin Morgan looks back on the thrilling climax to the 2019 final in the company of Nasser Hussain.

Confirmation of Morgan's desire to carry on came from Giles, managing director of England' Men's Cricket, who also revealed that Joe Root will continue as Test captain regardless of who becomes the new coach in the wake of Trevor Bayliss' departure.

Root was unable to regain the Ashes lost under his leadership in 2017/18 but did salvage a 2-2 draw against Australia with a comprehensive four-day victory in the fifth Test at The Oval.

The ECB hopes to appoint a replacement for Bayliss in time for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Candidates for the position will be interviewed imminently once a shortlist is drawn up in around a week's time; if no appointment is possible before the squad departs for New Zealand, then an interim coach will oversee the tour.

Watch England's tour of New Zealand live on Sky Sports Cricket this November. For more details click here.