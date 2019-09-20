Jofra Archer and Rory Burns win first England central contracts but Moeen Ali loses Test deal

Jofra Archer celebrates after dismissing Usman Khawaja during the second Ashes Test at Lord's

Paceman Jofra Archer and opener Rory Burns have been rewarded for breakthrough international summers with their first England central contracts.

Archer bowled the Super Over in England's World Cup success and went on to take an impressive 22 wickets at 20.27 in the drawn Ashes series - including two six-wicket hauls in an innings.

2:26 England fast bowler Jofra Archer said he was 'over the moon' after picking up his maiden five-wicket Test haul during the Ashes England fast bowler Jofra Archer said he was 'over the moon' after picking up his maiden five-wicket Test haul during the Ashes

The 24-year-old is the beneficiary of a Test and White-Ball contract, while left-handed batsman Burns collects a Red-Ball contract after scoring 390 runs at an average of 39 against Australia, his tally including a hundred in the series opener at Edgbaston.

Spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, however, have lost their Test contracts and will focus purely on limited-overs cricket.

Ali, 32, stepped away from Test cricket after the first Ashes Test for a break having been dropped from England's squad for scoring four runs and claiming match figures of 3-172.

He has since returned to action for Worcestershire and will be at the forefront of the county's bid to defend their Vitality Blast crown on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Cricket.

2:56 The 2019 Vitality Blast has produced some belting moments - here are just a few of the very best bits! The 2019 Vitality Blast has produced some belting moments - here are just a few of the very best bits!

The selectors have awarded 10 Test contracts and 12 White Ball contracts in total covering the year from October 1, 2019.

Kent batsman Joe Denly receives a White Ball contract for the first time but misses out on a Test contract despite stepping up into the role of opener and scoring over 300 Ashes runs.

However the 33-year-old - together with Burns and Somerset's Jack Leach - have been awarded Increment contracts in recognition of their performances during the summer.

Leach and Surrey's Tom Curran are recipients of Increment contracts for the year 2019-20, which commences on October 1.

Nottinghamshire's Alex Hales, Surrey's Liam Plunkett and Yorkshire's David Willey miss out on a White Ball contract for the 2019-20 season.

Test Match

James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

ODI / T20

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Joe Denly (Kent), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Incremental

Tom Curran (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset)

Watch England's tour of New Zealand live on Sky Sports Cricket this November. For more details click here.