JP Duminy blasts record-breaking CPL fifty off just 15 balls as Barbados beat Trinbago

JP Duminy blitzed a record-breaking fifty off just 15 balls as Babardos crushed Trinbago by 63 runs in the Caribbean Premier League.

The South African walked to the wicket with the Tridents 110-1 after openers Johnson Charles (58 off 39) and Jonathan Carter (51 off 46) had set up the perfect launchpad.

Duminy cashed in, striking four fours and seven sixes - one of which brought up his half-century - before being dismissed for 65 off 20 balls.

In so doing he eclipsed the previous fastest CPL fifty, scored off 17 balls by Evin Lewis in a remarkable victory for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots earlier this month.

Duminy's knock propelled Barbados to 192-5 off their 20 overs, a total which included just one from Alex Hales as the Englishman's poor CPL continued.

Knight Riders made a decent fist of the chase, reaching 69-2 inside seven overs before Duminy took a stunning catch in the deep to remove Colin Munro off the bowling of Raymon Reifer.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh then tilted the balance of the match in Barbados' favour by dismissing Denesh Ramdin and going on to pick up figures of 5-19 as Knight Riders folded to 129 all out off 17.4 overs.

Live coverage of the Caribbean Premier League continues on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am on Saturday when St Lucia take on Jamaica.