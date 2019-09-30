Ben Stokes: The Hundred Draft to build on special summer of cricket

0:54 Ben Stokes hopes the men's player draft for The Hundred in October will generate added interest for the inaugural staging of the competition in summer 2020 Ben Stokes hopes the men's player draft for The Hundred in October will generate added interest for the inaugural staging of the competition in summer 2020

Ben Stokes has spoken of his excitement for 'The Hundred' Draft on October 20, in preparation for the brand-new domestic tournament that is set to launch in the summer of 2020.

The new-concept competition will be 100-balls-a-side, with eight teams across seven cities battling it out, with the world's best cricketers taking part.

And you can see just which players are picked for which teams, with the UK's first-ever cricket player draft, to be broadcast live on Sky Sports on Sunday, October 20.

"I'm really excited," said Stokes, speaking to Sky Sports News. "It's a new concept for cricket.

"One of the best things, especially for the domestic game, is that people will be able to see the best players in the world, playing every week.

"You've got two to three overseas players in each team. Every team is going to have an overseas superstar - something that has not always happened in England.

"I've played at Durham since I was 16 years old, and when you head into something new and you're not quite sure where you're going to be, it's exciting again.

Ben Stokes says Jonny Bairstow remains an integral component of England's plans after his omission from their Test squad to tour New Zealand

"We've all got an affiliation with our counties because we've been there since we were younger, but someone from the north might end up in the south and someone from the south might end up in the north. Who knows where you're going to end up?

"I'm excited to be part of something that is trying to bring a new audience to the game of cricket."

In terms of growing the game in the UK, Stokes is hoping The Hundred can benefit from the surge in popularity the game has had after an incredible summer in which England won the Cricket World Cup.

Ben Stokes says that England's World Cup win and Ashes heroics have led to people find their love for cricket this summer

Stokes played a huge part in that success, taking a sensational one-handed catch in the first game of the tournament, making 465 runs at an average of 66.42, including five fifties, none more important than his 84 not out in the final to ensure the thrilling Super-Over finish.

While England failed to regain the Ashes in the subsequent Test series against Australia, Stokes again played a pivotal role as the series was tied 2-2, with his heroic 135 not out at Headingley earning the hosts a famous one-wicket win.

"It has been an amazing summer," said Stokes. "We set some targets at the start of it, both as a white-ball team and a Test team; we didn't quite achieve what we wanted as a Test team, in terms of getting the Ashes back, but we managed to draw the series and obviously won the World Cup.

Ben Stokes scored a superb century to see England to a stunning victory in the third Ashes Test at Headingley

"Personally, there were some great days in there but what we managed to achieve as a team is the best thing.

"We wanted to get everyone in the country focused on cricket, and it's incredible the amount of people that have come up to, not just myself, but other team members and have said they didn't take a massive interest in cricket but are now fully into it.

"Knowing that, as a team, we've managed to attract new fans and get people watching the sport is something special and we're very proud of.

"Certainly in the time I've been playing, I've never seen cricket be so high up on people's agendas."

All you have to do is tune in to 'The Hundred Draft - Live', which will be live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Sky One from 1900-2130 on Sunday October 20.

