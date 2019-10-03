Heather Knight says The Hundred is a great opportunity to make cricket gender-neutral

Heather Knight will play alongside Freya Davis at London Spirit

England Women captain Heather Knight says The Hundred offers a brilliant opportunity to make cricket gender-neutral.

Knight will captain London Spirit in the competition, which will see women compete on an equal footing with men when it gets underway next summer.

The eight women's teams in the 100-ball competition will share the same name as the men's teams and play under the same rules.

Speaking at the launch of The Hundred, Knight said: "This is a brilliant opportunity for the women's game - and a brilliant opportunity to make cricket gender-neutral.

"Kids growing up will look at The Hundred and see men and women level-pegging.

"It's going to be a brilliant platform for the game and hopefully it's a brilliant competition that gets lots of people watching and lots of people playing.

"It's going to be interesting to lead as there will be lots of different tactics involved. I'm looking forward to trying to build a new team environment.

"It's exciting to have the opportunity to play with different players from home and overseas and it should make a great spectacle."

The Hundred team picks Team England red-ball player Local Icons Women's Players Representing Birmingham Phoenix Chris Woakes Moeen Ali, Pat Brown Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon Warks, Worcestershire London Spirit Rory Burns Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence Heather Knight, Freya Davies Middlesex, Essex, Northants Manchester Originals Jos Buttler Saqid Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone Lancashire Northern Superchargers Ben Stokes Adil Rashid, David Willey Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith Yorkshire, Durham Oval Invincibles Sam Curran Tom Curran, Jason Roy Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson Surrey, Kent Southern Brave Jofra Archer Chris Jordan, James Vince Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt Hampshire, Sussex Trent Rockets Joe Root Harry Gurney, Alex Hales Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt Notts, Derbyshire, Leics Welsh Fire Jonny Bairstow Tom Banton, Colin Ingram Katie George, Bryony Smith Glamorgan, Gloucs, Somerset

The women's teams are being selected over a two-stage system, which began on September 1 when each team was obliged to sign two players from the current 22-strong England Women's central-contract list.

Anya Shrubsole - Knight's vice-captain for England - will join up with Danni Wyatt at Southern Brave. Nat Sciver will join Trent Rockets, alongside Katherine Brunt, and Manchester Originals welcome Sophie Ecclestone, the ICC's Emerging Player of the Year for 2018.

Each team was then free to sign their remaining 13 players from across three different player pools from the start of October, from the remaining England Women's centrally-contracted players, overseas players and domestic players.

"Seeing the teams and seeing who is playing where makes it real and builds excitement.

"The two England Women's players have been picked for each team and there are still 13 gaps to fill.

"Our system is slightly different from the men's as we don't have a draft but it's a free-market, so I'm excited to see what the team looks like."

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, added: "We are thrilled to share the first players who will be starring in the men and women's competitions for The Hundred next summer.

"Our ambition is to inspire the next generation to pick up a bat and ball and we hope that a fire will be ignited in young people as they see their sporting heroes play in The Hundred."

'The Hundred Draft - Live' will be live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Sky One from 1900-2130 on Sunday October 20. It will also be available via Sky Sports' Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as live on the Sky Sports app and streamed on skysports.com.