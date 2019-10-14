England Test captain Joe Root takes our special Q&A ahead of The Hundred Draft

Joe Root will lead Trent Rockets in The Hundred

Joe Root will star for the Trent Rockets in The Hundred next summer and the England Test captain is relishing the prospect of plying his trade at Trent Bridge.

Root was overlooked for the 100-ball competition by Northern Superchargers in favour of Ben Stokes, who was picked by Darren Lehmann's side as their England red-ball-contracted player.

However, the 28-year-old will be joined by his international team-mate Stuart Broad, who will work with the side in a mentoring capacity, and Root is keen to see who will join him at Trent Rockets in the upcoming draft...

The Hundred Draft Live Live on

Just how excited are you to be involved with The Hundred?

I'm extremely excited. Obviously a new experience for me, playing for a new team. I've played a lot of cricket at Trent Bridge over the years, and have had a lot of fond memories there. I'm joining some fine players already established there, and a very fine coach in Stephen Fleming. I'm very much looking forward to getting going.

Who do you hope the Trent Rockets draft to play with you?

You look at the names of the players who have already put their names forward for the draft - the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Kane Williamson - it's guys who have already been extremely successful in franchise cricket around the world and international cricket. I've played with Starc and Williamson before at Yorkshire, so I'd like to see those guys with us, they'd both be very good signings.

Root would like to see Mitchell Starc join him at Trent Bridge

Just how excited are you to be involved with the draft on Sunday?

Massively. I've only ever put my name forward once before, for the IPL, and I didn't manage to get picked up. It's exciting, really exciting. I'm sure there will be a few nerves knocking around for the players, a bit of apprehension over whether they're going to be picked up, or where they're going to go.

Which of your England mates on other teams do you most want to get one over?

Jofra Archer. He thinks it's funny to bowl bouncers at me off 10 yards, so it would be nice to get a few away off him!

3:00 At the launch of The Hundred, Root took on Jofra Archer from 10 yards! At the launch of The Hundred, Root took on Jofra Archer from 10 yards!

Can it become a big global success like T20 in years to come?

Since Kerry Packer and the World Series, whenever there has been change, there have been question marks around it, how it will work and whether it will improve the game. Generally, those changes have been for the better and this is another opportunity to grow the game, look at attracting a new audience and expand the game in this country. Add to what we already have, not look to necessarily change or improve it. Looking at the people who are going to be involved in this tournament, the quality is going to be there, so there is no reason why it can't work.

What aspect of The Hundred most excites you?

I'm just looking forward to the new format in general, strategically working out how to best break down this game and get results consistently.

To those new to the game and The Hundred, what will you bring to the Trent Rockets?

Experience. I've played for a number of years now in international cricket, so I'm someone who will hopefully be quite calm on the field under pressure.

Root has been a virtual ever-present for England in all formats over recent years

And what's a fun fact about you outside of the game of cricket?

Something people might not know about me is, I like playing the guitar. I've only picked it up the last couple of years but take it on tour with me now and everything.

100 bouncers from Jofra Archer or one over against him with no padding?

100 bouncers, 100 per cent. No chance with no gear!

100 hundreds in defeat or one match-winning ton?

One match-winning hundred, every time.

The Hundred team picks Team England red-ball player Local Icons Women's Players Representing Birmingham Phoenix Chris Woakes Moeen Ali, Pat Brown Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon Warks, Worcestershire London Spirit Rory Burns Eoin Morgan, Dan Lawrence Heather Knight, Freya Davies Middlesex, Essex, Northants Manchester Originals Jos Buttler Saqid Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone Lancashire Northern Superchargers Ben Stokes Adil Rashid, David Willey Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith Yorkshire, Durham Oval Invincibles Sam Curran Tom Curran, Jason Roy Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson Surrey, Kent Southern Brave Jofra Archer Chris Jordan, James Vince Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt Hampshire, Sussex Trent Rockets Joe Root Harry Gurney, Alex Hales Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt Notts, Derbyshire, Leics Welsh Fire Jonny Bairstow Tom Banton, Colin Ingram Katie George, Bryony Smith Glamorgan, Gloucs, Somerset

100 chillis or one ghost chilli?

One ghost chilli, I reckon. Halfway through that, it will be blowing your head off! But just take it on and then it's over and done with.

100 bungee jumps or one sky dive from space?

Sky dive from out of space, like Felix Baumgartner. Once you're that high up, it doesn't really matter anymore, does it?

100 duck-sized horses or one horse-sized duck?

Both sound horrible, but I'll go with one horse-sized duck.

The Hundred Draft - Live will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event & Sky One from 7pm on Sunday. It will also be available via Sky Sports' Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as live on the Sky Sports app and streamed on skysports.com.