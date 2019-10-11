Ben Stokes praises England's new head coach Chris Silverwood

1:20 Chris Silverwood is a great planner and will continue 'Trevor Bayliss' fantastic' work for England, says Ben Stokes Chris Silverwood is a great planner and will continue 'Trevor Bayliss' fantastic' work for England, says Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is thrilled at the appointment of Chris Silverwood and believes his experience with England will continue to boost the team in all formats.

Trevor Bayliss' replacement was unveiled on Monday, with Silverwood declaring that improving the fortunes of the Test team under Joe Root's captaincy was his top priority.

He begins his tenure with England fourth in the Test rankings following the summer's 2-2 series draw against Australia, with winter tours to New Zealand and South Africa imminent.

"I think it's a great appointment," said Stokes. "Chris Silverwood has been involved with us for the last two or three years as bowling coach and he's brought an amazing, in-depth philosophy into bowling.

"His plans, he spends a lot of time thinking about. It is not just turn up on the day and see what happens.

"But to see him progress to the head coach role is very pleasing, especially considering how well he's done in the last two or three years just as bowling coach.

"He's been around Trevor Bayliss' culture for the last two or three years, so he understands that. I think he's been witness to how to get the best out of both sides, in terms of red ball and white ball.

Ben Stokes cannot wait to play for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred but says Joe Root is still 'King of Leeds!

"I can't imagine he's going to deflect away from that. He's going to look to continue the work that Trevor Bayliss has done over the last four years, which has been absolutely fantastic."

Stokes was in playful mood when discussing the prospect of representing Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Joe Root joked on Thursday he had been "kicked out of his own patch", but Stokes insisted his England team-mate was still the boss!

"Joe Root is the king of Leeds, so it's all fun and games!" Stokes added. "The Hundred, us as players are really excited to get involved with it next year.

"We're really excited to see how it goes. We think it's going to be an amazing event next year, we can only see it getting better and better. I'm really looking forward to representing the north."

