Cricket Australia ban Emily Smith for revealing Big Bash League team news on Instagram

Hobart Hurricanes' Emily Smith has been handed a year's suspension

Cricket Australia have suspended Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper Emily Smith for a year after she revealed team news on Instagram ahead of its official release.

Smith posted the Hurricanes' line-up on her personal account ahead of the Women's Big Bash League match against Sydney Thunder on November 2, an hour before its official publication time.

Nine months of the ban will be suspended - but the 24-year-old will still be barred from playing in the rest of this season's Big Bash, as well as the 50-over Women's National Cricket League.

Cricket Australia's anti-corruption code prohibits "disclosing inside information to any person (with or without reward) where the participant knew or might reasonably have known that such disclosure might lead to the information being used in relation to betting in relation to any match or event".

Smith has played 43 games in the Women's Big Bash League

The governing body accepted Smith, who has made 43 Big Bash appearances, had not intended to breach the code by posting the Hurricanes' line-up.

Cricket Australia head of integrity and security Sean Carroll said: "Since the commencement of the WBBL, Cricket Australia has had in place a robust anti-corruption programme.

"We have been working with Emily throughout the process and Emily now understands the mistake she made. Unfortunately, in this instance, Emily's actions breached the anti-corruption code."

The match in question was eventually abandoned due to bad weather.