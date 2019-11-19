Jofra Archer: England team-mate Dom Sibley praises fast bowler's 'special talent'

Jofra Archer took 22 wickets during the Ashes series

Dom Sibley believes England fast bowler Jofra Archer is a "special talent” due to the "effortless" manner in which he is able to produce genuine pace.

England will begin a two-Test series against New Zealand on Wednesday evening at Tauranga, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9pm.

Sibley is expected to make his Test debut against the Black Caps at the top of the order and says Archer, who made his own Test bow in this year's Ashes series, causes big questions for opposition batsman.

"He's got a special talent, it looks effortless," Sibley said.

"He gets that steep bounce because he releases it from such a high point.

"Most sports, whether it's rugby, football or cricket, having someone who's quick, it sort of scares people at certain times. Having that pace, it gives batsmen something different to think about.

"It's massive to have for us in the middle overs, for sure."

England were given a brief scare on Tuesday morning when Ben Stokes was struck on the left glove during a net session by Archer, but the all-rounder returned to bat after briefly going back to the dressing room.

"They played at Rajasthan (Royals in the Indian Premier League) together and know each other pretty well," said Sibley, when asked whether there was any tension between Stokes and Archer.

"It gets competitive in the nets but I'm sure it's all in good spirits."

Sibley says he will stick to the principles that saw him top the County Championship Division One run-scoring charts this year, if he gets the nod from new England head coach Chris Silverwood to partner former Surrey team-mate Rory Burns.

Dom Sibley (left) faced 1,009 more deliveries than anyone else in the County Championship top tier this year

"I haven't been told just yet that I'm playing so I'll have to see (on Wednesday) at training. I had a good net just now and am excited to get going," Sibley said.

"If I do play I'll try to do exactly the same as what I've done this season in county cricket. I'll try to get through the new ball, soak up as many balls as I can and score big hundreds.

"It's been a strength of mine that once I've got in, I've really cashed in. Hopefully if I do play and get through the new ball, I can do the same."

