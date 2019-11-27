England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan awarded Middlesex testimonial year

Eoin Morgan has been awarded a testimonial year by Middlesex

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has been awarded a testimonial year by Middlesex in 2020.

The 33-year-old made his first XI debut for the county in 2005 and has made more than 250 appearances across the three domestic formats in amongst his England duties, scoring almost 9,000 runs.

Angus Fraser, Middlesex's managing director of cricket, said: "Eoin's teenage move from Dublin to London, his development from a shy 16-year-old boy that played second XI cricket for Middlesex into the man that guided England to World Cup glory at Lord's is almost a fairy-tale-like story.

"It is also something that everyone at Middlesex Cricket should be extremely proud of.

"These achievements more than merit a testimonial and I am sure Eoin will receive the support his career deserves."

Morgan added: "It is a huge honour for me to be awarded a testimonial year in 2020.

"I'm extremely proud to have been at Middlesex since the age of 16 and everyone at the club has played a part in me becoming the person and player I am today. I am very grateful for their support and guidance."

