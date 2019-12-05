Heather Knight says no huge changes for England Women before World T20 under Lisa Keightley

Captain Heather Knight doesn't expect new head coach Lisa Keightley to make huge changes to the England Women set-up at the start of her tenure with the World Twenty20 so close.

Keightley was named as successor to Mark Robinson in October but has not yet joined up with the squad, which is training in Malaysia ahead of the start of three ODIs and two Twenty20s against Pakistan next week.

The series comes two months before the start of the World Twenty20 in Australia - a competition you can watch on Sky Sports from February 21 - and Knight told Sky Sports News that training is going well.

"I've never been out here before to play cricket," she said. "It's very hot, very humid and a little bit similar to Sri Lanka. The conditions are a little bit similar to the subcontinent actually, so nets are a little bit slow and quite conducive to turn. We're looking forward to kicking off the series on Monday.

"Lisa hasn't actually arrived yet - she's out in Australia finishing off her role with the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash. So she'll join us later in the trip to oversee things and be in the background. Ali Maiden, the assistant coach from before, is taking over as interim head coach, so he'll be in charge for this tour."

Knight added: "I've known Lisa for a long time. She did a stint in England, coaching the England Women's academy so I got to know her reasonably well. She knows the players very well and we've had quite a few catch-ups since she's taken over the role.

"We haven't had a chance to sit down and map out the future yet but there are a lot of plans we want to talk about and get in place - and we've got a T20 World Cup coming up very quickly, so there's not going to be huge, massive changes going into that tournament. It's all about being ready and trying to peak at the right time."

On Wednesday it was confirmed that Knight will captain London Spirit's women's side in The Hundred, a new 100-ball competition that will begin in July.

Knight will be working again alongside women's head coach Trevor Griffin - the pair having previously teamed up at Western Storm in the Kia Super League.

"I am excited about The Hundred," said Knight. "It's all becoming a bit more clear now that the teams are starting to be announced.

"We've got a new head coach at London Spirit, replacing Lisa once she got the England job; I'm very much looking forward to playing next year.

"I hope it's a massive success. I'm certainly looking forward to playing at Lord's in the double-header with the men's team and hopefully it will be a competition full of exciting cricket and people come out to watch it and support the women's game as well."

England Women squad

Heather Knight (Berkshire, captain), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Kate Cross (Lancashire), Freya Davies (Sussex), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Sarah Glenn (Worcestershire), Kirstie Gordon (Nottinghamshire), Amy Jones (Warwickshire, wicketkeeper), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Berkshire), Mady Villiers (Essex), Fran Wilson (Kent), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex).

Pakistan Women v England Women schedule

December 9: First ODI, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 1.30am GMT*

December 12: Second ODI, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 1.30am GMT*

December 14: Third ODI, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 1.30am GMT*

December 17: First IT20, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 2am GMT

December 19: Second IT20, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 2am GMT

December 20: Third IT20, Pakistan v England, Kinrara Oval, 2am GMT

*Denotes match is part of the ICC Women's Championship