Brian Lara: David Warner should have gone for my world-record score

David Warner made an unbeaten 335 for Australia against Pakistan

Brian Lara says Australia should have allowed David Warner to try and break his world-record score of 400.

Opening batsman Warner scored an unbeaten 335 in the recent day-night Test against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval but captain Tim Paine's declaration robbed him of the chance to push for Lara's landmark.

Lara was coincidentally present in Adelaide on the day Warner scored the triple ton to go past Don Bradman and Mark Taylor's highest scores of 334.

Brian Lara celebrates his world record 400 against England in 2004

"I actually felt it was kind of destiny, being in Adelaide at the same time something like that was about to unfold," the 50-year-old told Reuters.

"I felt that he should have been given an opportunity to go after it."

Australia wrapped up the second Test with more than a day to spare to register a 2-0 win in the series and Warner has said Paine's decision had his backing.

Warner's 335 was the second-highest Test score by an Australian

"Obviously, Australia was going to declare but it felt like give him another five or 10 overs, maybe even tell him because he is a very good Twenty20 batsman," Lara said.

"If you tell him 'hey get into that T20 mood and see if you can go for it'. I think it would have been great to see and records are made to be broken.

"Of course they have great respect for Sir Donald Bradman and his achievements, but I feel that maybe he could have had a little go at it."

An avid golfer post his retirement from the game in 2007, Lara met Warner at the Australian Open golf pro-am on Wednesday.

Warner celebrates passing 300 against Pakistan at Adelaide

"When I met him I asked him 'what happened?' He said 'this whole thing is cool'. That's about it. We didn't focus on that, we were about to play golf," said Lara, before bursting into laughter.

"I think it's important that you understand it's nothing that you can set your sights on. I believe that it has to be destiny, has to be the perfect situation.

"If it happens, I think it's just going to be an unbelievable experience for the person and it's going to be good for cricket."