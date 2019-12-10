England's Ben Stokes allays injury concern ahead of South Africa Test series

Ben Stokes says he is fit to bowl when England face South Africa later this month

Ben Stokes will be available to join England's bowling attack in the Test series against South Africa, despite concerns over his ongoing knee problem.

The England all-rounder, whose workload with the ball was restricted during the recent Tests against New Zealand, had an MRI scan on his left knee at the end of the series.

Stokes underwent an operation to repair torn cartilage in his left knee in 2016, and the issue has been carefully monitored ever since, with the player featuring solely as a batsman during the final Ashes Test in September.

Ben Stokes was troubled by his knee problem during the second Test against New Zealand

However, the 28-year-old confirmed he will be ready to bowl when England face the Proteas in the first Test at Centurion, which begins on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

"I got some scans when we got back to England and there's nothing really showing up on the MRI scans, which is good news," Stokes told TalkSport.

"I just need to toughen up, I guess, but it's all right and it's just treatment now. I will be fine to bowl [in South Africa]."

Stokes' fitness will boost the options for an England attack that has already been strengthened by the return of their record Test wicket-taker James Anderson.

2:21 Nasser Hussain and Angus Fraser debate whether Ben Stokes can become as effective as Jacques Kallis was for South Africa, and how high he can bat Nasser Hussain and Angus Fraser debate whether Ben Stokes can become as effective as Jacques Kallis was for South Africa, and how high he can bat

Along with fellow fast bowler Mark Wood, Anderson is back in the squad after injury and the pair will compete for places with Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran.

Archer in particular struggled during the tour of New Zealand - having made a major impact during his maiden Test series against Australia - but Stokes says the paceman must be given time to mature at international level.

"When you achieve what he achieved in such a short space of time, you're expected to do it day in, day out," Stokes added. "But that's just impossible.

Jofra Archer (R) picked up only two wickets during England's two Tests against New Zealand

"He's 24 years old - he doesn't have that much experience. He's still learning how to bowl properly, he's still learning how to bowl in different conditions.

"So you've got to give him a bit of leeway, understand that he's still learning the game and still maturing as a player, and not expect him to go out and take 4-50 every innings."

Watch England's tour of South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket. Coverage of the first Test, in Centurion, gets under way from 7am on Boxing Day.