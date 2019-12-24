Stuart Broad hails James Anderson as he prepares for 150th Test

James Anderson is preparing to play in his 150th Test match for England

Stuart Broad says his new-ball partner James Anderson is a "great example" for other cricketers as he prepares to play his 150th Test match.

Anderson, 37, will become the second Englishman, after Sir Alastair Cook, and first out-and-out seamer from any country to the milestone when he lines up against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 7am.

And Broad told Sky Sports that his fellow paceman - the all-time leading Test wicket-taker among fast bowlers with 575 scalps in 149 Tests - can carry on for a good while yet.

"It's very special for anyone. It just shows incredible dedication and the mental strength to go through so many ups and downs in your career," Broad said of Anderson's imminent 150th game.

"I am so proud of Jimmy. He is someone who I've looked up to my whole career. He has guided me through different periods and is a great example for anyone coming into the game of how to go about your business."

Anderson appears to be fully over the calf injury that wrecked his Ashes series

Anderson is due to play in just his second Test since February having limped out of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston in August with a calf injury and subsequently missing the 1-0 series defeat in New Zealand.

However, the seamer picked up a combined four wickets across England's two warm-up fixtures in South Africa, including three in the weekend draw against South Africa A in Benoni.

"I'm sure there were times when he thought 150 Tests might be slightly out of reach so for him to make this landmark is incredibly special," added Broad. "By the look of him, he has a lot more left in him."

Broad - if he overcomes the illness he has been battling - and Anderson could form part of an all-seam attack in the opening Test.

England head coach Chris Silverwood said: "We look at the stats for this ground and it suggests that seam is the way forward, the thing that has most effect on the game here. So we're certainly looking at that."

