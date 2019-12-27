England must address familiar failings to avoid defeat in South Africa, says Nasser Hussain

England's batsmen cannot hide from their flaws if they want to end the repetitive nature of their dismissals, says Nasser Hussain.

The tourists slumped from 142-3 to 181 all out to concede a first-innings deficit of 103 runs to South Africa on day two of the first Test, which ended with the Proteas on 72-4 in their second innings at Centurion.

South Africa now lead by 175 runs and former England captain Hussain says the visitors must address familiar failings if they are to avoid defeat in the four-match series.

"England are still in the game because of the efforts of the bowlers," said Hussain, "but the batting keeps letting them down from a good position.

"England fans here and watching on tele must be thinking 'here we go again - what are we going to do about it?'

"I hope England - even when they see a scoreboard that says 72-4 - they don't say 'South Africa are having problems as well, it must be the pitch'.

"It's not. Anyone who has seen England over the last three or four years can tell you it's not the pitch, it is batting techniques and the repetitive nature of dismissals.

"It's openers not getting runs and not seeing off the new ball, it's Root flirting outside the off-stump, it's Jonny Bairstow getting bowled, it's Stuart Broad getting bumped out.

"It is Groundhog Day. It's almost like you have to admit you've got a problem and then you start trying to solve it.

"I hope Joe Root is going to the nets and saying to Graham Thorpe 'I'm nibbling a bit too much'.

"I hope Jonny Bairstow isn't saying 'that one kept low'. I hope he's saying 'I keep getting bowled, what am I going to do about it'."

Ahead of his first series in charge, new England head coach Chris Silverwood said the team's goal was to bat for longer periods of time but Hussain believes that approach is too one-dimensional.

"England have admitted to having problems in their first innings but I think their solution is slightly wrong," he said.

"I heard Joe Denly say on interview that at tea their decision was to bat long.

"Actually, on a pitch like this, the batsmen who are successful are the people who put the right balance between attack and defence.

"Quinton de Kock's 95 in South Africa's innings could be a match-winning innings because he got the tempo right.

"It's not about batting long it's about getting the right score for that surface; it might take two hours or it might take five but get the right score."

