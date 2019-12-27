Vernon Philander weighs in on Jofra Archer beamer row after day two of Boxing Day Test

Jofra Archer speaks to the umpires after bowling consecutive high full tosses on day two of the first Test at Centurion

Jofra Archer finds himself in the middle of a beamer row after South Africa's Vernon Philander hinted that the England seamer should have been removed from the attack on day two of the Boxing Day Test.

Archer was bowling to nightwatchman Anrich Nortje late on a difficult second day for the tourists in Centurion - they closed 175 behind with six second-innings wickets still to take after being bowled out for 181 - when he sent down successive high full tosses.

Neither delivery was propelled at the breakneck pace Archer is capable of, with both appearing to be botched variations on his slower 'knuckle ball', but Nortje was visibly rattled as he twice collapsed to the turf to avoid being struck.

Anrich Nortje is felled by one of Jofra Archer's back-to-back full tosses that he bowled at him late on day two

The first was called as a no-ball and had the second been treated similarly, Archer would not have been allowed to bowl again in the match.

Square-leg umpire Paul Reiffel made the no-ball signal after the second delivery, but the standing umpire Chris Gaffaney did not call it.

Match referee Andy Pycroft is understood to have spoken to England captain Joe Root about the incident and Archer is cleared to continue on day three, albeit under greater scrutiny.

Philander had earlier bowled brilliantly as he took 4-16, and he was just as uncompromising as he assessed the drama surrounding Archer's wayward deliveries late in the day.

"The umpires have to deal with it and make the right call," Philander said. "I suppose if you're at square leg and you call 'no-ball' you've got to stand your ground. At no time did they actually cancel [Reiffel's signal].

"I don't know what happened but there was a little bit of a conversation going on after the game. For me it's plain and simple, we're playing a game and we're setting an example for the rest of the people coming into this game.

"Are we going to tolerate it at another game or are we going to put a stop to it right here?"

Asked if his disciplined performance, which ripped the life out of England's innings, was an example that elaborate but risky bowling variations were not necessary in Test cricket, Philander potentially needled Archer further by adding: "That's why it's called the purest format: don't try silly things that can cost you not bowling another ball in the innings."

England clearly took a different view to Philander about Archer, with Joe Denly seeking to downplay the late tension.

"The first one, fair enough, he didn't quite get it right," said Denly. "He's bowled that a lot for us and it's worked pretty well, but I wasn't expecting the second one if I'm totally honest.

"It just missed the stumps so I thought it was a fair enough delivery. "I saw [Reiffel] put his arm out and I think he tucked it in again as well.

"I was talking to Gaffaney and I think he said they withdrew the second one."

