England's Joe Root and Jos Buttler hit by illness against South Africa

England captain Joe Root is feeling unwell on day three at Centurion

Joe Root and Jos Buttler have been hit by illness while England's chances of victory over South Africa in the first Test at Centurion fade.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Captain Root and wicketkeeper Buttler are the latest victims of the virus that has swept through the side, which ruled Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope and Jack Leach out of the match and has so far affected 10 players and four members of backroom staff.

Root was temporarily placed in quarantine - Ben Stokes standing in as skipper - but did return to the field in the morning session, though Buttler remains stricken with Jonny Bairstow deputising as wicketkeeper.

England began the morning with hopes of knocking over South Africa, who resumed day three on 72-4 in their second innings and with a lead of 175 - but that advantage was stretched to 300 by lunch with the Proteas heading in on 197-7.

Jos Buttler is also poorly, with Jonny Bairstow keeping wicket

Debutant Rassie van der Dussen (51) and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (40) shared a 91-run stand for the fifth wicket before Quinton de Kock mowed Jofra Archer for successive sixes en route to 30 not out from 17 balls.

Nortje was given out caught behind to Sam Curran on eight - but successfully reviewed the decision with the ball having brushed his shoulder and not his bat on the way through to Bairstow.

Watch continued coverage of the first Test live on Sky Sports Cricket.