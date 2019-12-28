England's Ben Stokes likens 2019 to Alton Towers ride after receiving OBE

Ben Stokes has been awarded an OBE for his role in helping England to their maiden World Cup triumph

Ben Stokes compared the past year to a ‘rollercoaster’ worthy of Alton Towers after receiving an OBE for his services to cricket.

Stokes has been honoured for his leading role in England's dramatic World Cup success in July - followed by a match-winning knock in the thrilling Ashes Test at Headingley just six weeks later.

The 28-year-old all-rounder also regained the Test vice-captaincy, having being cleared of affray following a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017.

Stokes - who has been standing in as England skipper during the first Test against South Africa, with Joe Root unwell - told Sky Sports: "It's been a rollercoaster - I should be at Alton Towers, really!

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan (R) becomes a CBE

"I don't really know how to explain it but especially this year it's been great to be a part of. Hopefully 2020 can be the same.

"It is a special achievement, but awards like these aren't what you play the game for. I guess they come along when you do well and particularly when you do well as a team.

"We won the World Cup, which is the main reason a few of us have been rewarded, but it's a team effort to get these awards and we'll be going up collecting them on behalf of those guys as well."

1:12 Ben Stokes says his OBE would not have been possible without his England team-mates. Ben Stokes says his OBE would not have been possible without his England team-mates.

Trevor Bayliss, who coached England to their World Cup triumph before leaving the role at the end of the summer, has also been awarded an OBE, while white-ball captain Eoin Morgan has been made a CBE.

"Winning the World Cup has been a dream come true," said Morgan. "The events of that day at Lord's were the result of many years of hard work and dedication.

"I see this honour - and the honours for my team-mates - as honours for the whole team, for everything they put into winning that tournament and getting over the line."

Joe Root (L) was England's top run-scorer during the World Cup

Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler - who gathered Jason Roy's throw to run out New Zealand's Martin Guptill and secure the World Cup in a gripping Super Over - have both been awarded MBEs.

Praising his team-mates, Root - who was England's leading run-scorer during the World Cup - said: "They are fantastic ambassadors.

"They have done some extremely special things for English cricket and I am very honoured to have played alongside them. I am proud and privileged."