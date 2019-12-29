Joe Root and Jos Buttler fit to bat as England chase 376

1:26 Highlights from day four of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Highlights from day four of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Joe Root was well enough to bat on Sunday as England set about chasing a record 376 to win the first Test against South Africa.

Root hopped on and off the field during the Proteas' second innings on Saturday as he became the latest player to feel the effects of a virus.

But the captain came out to bat at No 4 on day four at Centurion after Rory Burns (84) was caught on the pull off South Africa seamer Anrich Nortje.

Jos Buttler was also ill on Saturday and did not keep wicket but was fit to bat as England's pursuit of their record Test chase suffered twin blows after lunch when Ben Stokes (14) and Jonny Bairstow (9) fell, following the dismissals of Rory Burns (84) and Joe Denly (31) in the opening session.

Stokes came to the crease with England needing 218 to win the Ashes clash in Leeds and he came to the crease against South Africa with his side requiring the same number of runs.

However, he could not repeat his Headingley heroics when, after striking spinner Kesha Maharaj for back-to-back boundaries in one over, he cut the same bowler onto his stumps in the next.

