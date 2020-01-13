Joe Root back in training ahead of England's third Test in South Africa

Joe Root is back training with England ahead of the third Test in South Africa after a bout of illness

England captain Joe Root has returned to training ahead of the third Test against South Africa, which starts on Thursday.

Root was quarantined at the team hotel in Port Elizabeth on Sunday after coming down with sickness, a precautionary measure to avoid the symptoms spreading.

But he felt well enough to join the team's session at St George's Park on Monday, removing concerns of an outbreak similar to the one which saw 11 players struck down earlier in the tour.

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood confirmed Root would be ready to play in the third Test, telling Sky Sports: "He's good. He's in today and he's going to take a 100 per cent active role in training.

"It was more of a precaution than anything else, especially after what happened before the first Test match.

"It's nice to have all the lads ready and raring to go; Joe will be ready for this Test match."

Collingwood also discussed the decision facing England ahead of the third Test as to who comes in to the side in place of the injured James Anderson out of back-up seamers Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

"We've got to gage who is going to be the right person to take Jimmy's place on what can be a pretty slow pitch here," added Collingwood. "Sometimes you do need a little bit of X-factor, so it's going to be an interesting battle in the nets to see who puts their hand up and takes that spot.

"Woody [in training] was quite impressive, from a guy who has been out for a quite a long time and who hasn't played competitive cricket from some period.

Could Mark Wood be set to return to the England Test team for the first time in a year at Port Elizabeth?

"Sometimes it takes someone's attitude to prove to the management and selectors that you are the person to play in this match.

"Woakes is exceptional every single time he turns up in the nets, he's the model professional.

Jofra wasn't quite at 100 per cent but, again, he's got an opportunity to prove that he will be [by Thursday]."

The four-match Test series is currently tied at 1-1 with two games to play, after England bounced back with a 189-run win in the second Test at Cape Town.

