Kagiso Rabada banned for final South Africa vs England Test

Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of Joe Root

Kagiso Rabada has been banned for the final Test of England's tour of South Africa for his celebration after dismissing Joe Root on Thursday.

The paceman bowled the England captain for 27 on day one of the third Test in Port Elizabeth and celebrated the wicket vociferously in front of Root.

The ICC judged Rabada's actions to be a breach of their code of conduct and have fined him 15 per cent of his match fee and handed him one demerit point.

That takes the 24-year-old to four demerit points in a 24-month period, resulting in a one-Test ban.

0:46 England lose captain Joe Root, bowled by Kagiso Rabada England lose captain Joe Root, bowled by Kagiso Rabada

Rabada's absence will be a blow to South Africa, with the series set to be decided by the fourth Test in Johannesburg, which starts on Friday, January 24, live on Sky Sports.

The Proteas won the first Test at Centurion before England levelled the series in Cape Town, with Rabada taking 12 wickets across the two matches.