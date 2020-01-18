Dom Bess takes maiden Test five-for as England rip through South Africa on day three

2:30 The best of the action of day three from Port Elizabeth The best of the action of day three from Port Elizabeth

Dom Bess claimed a maiden Test five-wicket haul as he ripped through South Africa on the third morning of the third Test in Port Elizabeth.

Bess, who took his first two wickets late on day two, added the scalps of Dean Elgar (35), South African captain Faf du Plessis (8) and Rassie van der Dussen (24) to leave the hosts reeling at 113-5 - still some 386 runs behind England - when rain brought about an early lunch.

Nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (14no) remains for South Africa, stubbornly resisting 88 deliveries, though Joe Root could and should have caught him at slip on three, giving Bess six wickets.

Dom Bess took three wickets in the morning session on day three to claim a first Test five-for

The 22-year-old Somerset spinner first claimed Elgar at silly point, with first-innings centurion Ollie Pope claiming the first of two sharp, close catches.

The second came at short-leg to see off Du Plessis, who had just drilled Bess for two glorious straight boundaries but who was deceived by a straighter delivery that just turned and bounced enough.

Van der Dussen and Nortje then frustrated England with a 38-run stand, the former beginning to get on top of Bess, taking him on over the top in an attempt to push the field back.

But, shortly before lunch, Bess had the last laugh and secured his five-for by bowling Van der Dussen off the inside edge as he looked to cut one too tight in line to him.

