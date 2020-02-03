Eoin Morgan says Alex Hales could return for England if 'he rebuilds trust'

Alex Hales was dropped ahead of the World Cup for a reported failed drugs test

Eoin Morgan says Alex Hales has an England future - but that it will take time for him to rebuild trust with his team-mates.

Hales was dropped ahead of the successful World Cup campaign after reportedly failing a second test for recreational drug use.

The batsman is flourishing for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash with 568 runs in 16 innings, although he missed out on a place in Team of the tournament, but Morgan - speaking ahead of England's ODI series against South Africa - insists it will take more than form for him to return.

Hales has been in fine form in the Big Bash League

"Yes, absolutely," said Morgan, when asked by Sky Sports Cricket's Ian Ward whether Hales could make an international comeback.

"Alex is in fantastic form for Sydney Thunder at the moment but his form has never been a question about him coming back into the squad.

"What happened prior to the World Cup last summer was a complete breakdown in trust between Alex and the team.

"The way back in for Alex is to try and rebuild that trust and that takes a considerable amount of time. We are in that time at the moment."

I haven't looked that far ahead [to the 2023 World Cup]. I'm looking at the next two T20 World Cups and I feel I have enough to say I hope to be here for both. Often when you make a decision to stay on longer it's taken out of your hands Eoin Morgan

The opening ODI against South Africa in Cape Town - live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30am on Tuesday - is England's first since their thrilling win over New Zealand on boundary countback following a drawn Super Over in July's World Cup final at Lord's.

There are two T20 World Cups - in Australia later this year and in India in 2021 - before the next 50-over World Cup in India in 2023 and Morgan says England will be using the ODI format to boost their strength in depth.

Somerset batsman Tom Banton and Lancashire bowlers Saqid Mahmood and Matt Parkinson could all be handed their ODI debuts in the three-match series, which also features games in Durban and Johannesburg, having made their T20I bows in New Zealand before Christmas.

Tom Banton could make his ODI debut in Cape Town on Tuesday

"I think we use ODIs as a great opportunity to build strength in depth throughout our squad," said Morgan, who will be without the rested Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes.

"This series, as a starting point, will see guys come in and make their debuts and give people opportunities to stake a claim for positions that have been cemented for sometime now.

"One of our strengths going into the last World Cup was competition for places and guys in those positions becoming not just very good England players but world-class international players."

Morgan - who intends to captain England in both of the upcoming T20 World Cups - also wants his senior players to ensure the younger members of the side don't deviate from what has helped earn them call-ups.

We don't call ourselves that. Everybody refers to us as that, which is awesome. But our goal was to win the World Cup. We managed to achieve that and it was an unbelievable feeling. It has given us the platform to build for the next cycle Eoin Morgan on England being 50-over world champions

"When guys come in I want them to be themselves. If they're quiet I want them to be quiet, if they're energetic and charismatic that's what I want to see," he added.

"You don't want to see guys shying away from the person they are in a county team, so it's up to us as leaders - the senior players and backroom staff - to create an atmosphere where guys feel comfortable."

New South Africa captain Quinton de Kock - who has succeeded Faf du Plessis as 50-over skipper - says the Proteas are not daunted by playing the reigning world champions.

"It is just like playing any other team. Just because you have a World Cup doesn't change anything. It is still the normal England team we will play against," said the 27-year-old.

"I remember the last time they came here in 2016 - we did pretty well and won the series. So it doesn't really matter if they are World Cup winners or not.

It’s always nice not to have to play against Ben Stokes, but they still have quality players – World Cup winners in the squad and exciting young players Quinton de Kock on England

"To start off with a win would be great for the team environment and the boys seem to be up for it. We just want to win.

"There is a lot of time to give opportunities, but right now it is better to get a series win, just for the morale of the team."

Watch the first ODI between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live from 10.30am on Tuesday on Sky Sports Cricket.