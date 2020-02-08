Dale Steyn included in South Africa T20 squad for England series

Dale Steyn is set to return for South Africa in the T20I series against England after more than a year out

Dale Steyn is set to return to international cricket after nearly a year on the sidelines after being selected for South Africa's T20 squad to face England.

The 36-year-old fast bowler ended a stellar Test career last year after collecting a South African record 439 wickets, at an average of 22.95, in an effort to continue in the limited-overs formats.

Steyn, however, has not featured for South Africa since March last year, missing the 2019 World Cup in England due to a shoulder injury.

South Africa's selectors are happy Steyn - who recently had a stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League - is now "fully recovered" from that long-standing shoulder problem to take his place in a 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20 series against England.

The series gets under way on Wednesday in East London, where Quinton De Kock - the recently-appointed ODI captain - will again skipper the side in the absence of the rested Faf Du Plessis.

Kagiso Rabada has also been stood down for the series, while there is no place for AB De Villiers either, despite speculation the former South Africa captain is in talks to come out of international retirement.

New names to England fans, batsman Pite Van Biljon has earned a call-up due to his fine form with the bat in South Africa's domestic T20 competition, and seamer Sisanda Magala, also uncapped, must pass a fitness test before taking his place in the squad.

Magala was cut from the ODI squad after failing to meet the necessary fitness standards.

"We are pleased with the group that we have selected for this upcoming T20 series against England," said Graeme Smith, Cricket South Africa's acting director of cricket.

"We have once again taken the opportunity to reward some of the hard workers of our domestic franchise system while some of our key senior players continue with their much-needed rest period.

"England have of course announced a competitive team and we are comfortable that we have the squad that can take them on and return positive results."

AB de Villiers is not included in South Africa's squad despite rumours of a return to international cricket

Both South Africa and England are ramping up preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

South Africa T20 squad: Quinton de Kock (captain, wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz

Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.