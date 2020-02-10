David Willey: Yorkshire all-rounder retains England recall belief

1:22 David Willey is maintaining his England ambitions after being named Yorkshire's T20 captain. David Willey is maintaining his England ambitions after being named Yorkshire's T20 captain.

David Willey says he retains belief he can force his way back into England consideration ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

The 29-year-old all-rounder missed out on England's winning 50-over World Cup squad last year and has since been left out of the tours to New Zealand and South Africa.

Willey, who has been named Yorkshire's T20 captain ahead of this year's Vitality Blast, is hopeful good performances for his county can help earn an international recall.

"I have not closed the door at all," Willey told Sky Sports News.

"There are back-to-back T20 World Cups and hopefully I am playing in one, if not both of those. But first and foremost I am here playing cricket for Yorkshire, enjoying my cricket and putting performances in day in, day out."

David Willey missed out on England's winning 50-over World Cup squad last year

Willey, who has played 28 T20 internationals and 46 ODIs for his country, says he was told by national selector Ed Smith England were looking at other players before the tour of New Zealand and has since not received further communication.

"They said to me before New Zealand, they were trying some new guys so I would presume that is the way they are going at the minute," Willey said.

"But as I said, if I put in some performances like Jofra [Archer], they couldn't leave him out. If I can do the same, there is no reason why I can't get back into the fold."

Live International T20 Cricket Live on

England face South Africa on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, in the first of a three-match series ahead of this year's T20 World Cup in Australia, running from mid-October to mid-November, with India hosting the 2021 edition.

Willey was part of the side that lost to West Indies in the final the last T20 World Cup in 2016 and believes England will be challenging to lift more silverware once again.

"They are going to be there or thereabouts," he said.

"They are a phenomenal one day side, with a lot of exciting players on the fringes so they will be looking to go a long way in that competition. Hopefully, I can be a part of that."

Watch the first T20I between South Africa and England, in East London, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3.30pm on Wednesday.