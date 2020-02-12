Man may face jail for using dead man's Lord's membership

A businessman who used a dead man's prized Lord's Cricket Ground membership card to gain access to the best seats at the venue has been told he could go to jail.

District judge Samuel Mark Goozee, sitting at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, told James Lattimer, 51, that he will be sentenced at a date yet to be set at London's Southwark Crown Court.

In ordering that the matter be dealt with at the crown court, the judge told Lattimer: "I consider my powers are not sufficient for sentence."

The magistrates' court heard that Lattimer, of Green Road in Bournemouth, had put his photograph onto a card which belonged to a member who died in 2014.

Lattimer was found with the faked card in August 2019. He pleaded guilty to fraud in November.

He had bought a membership card on eBay which he used to get into an exclusive members-only area after buying a ticket to enter the ground.

There was no record of him being a member.

It costs £1,000 to become a member and there is a 29-year waiting list.

Lattimer, who runs a corporate cleaning company, was released on unconditional bail.