QUIZ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup - brush up your knowledge ahead of tournament opener

Australia Women celebrate after winning the ICC Women's World T20 in 2018

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts on Friday and what better way to prepare than to test your knowledge of previous tournaments?

England won the first edition of the competition in 2009 and Australia have won four of the five since then but those are the basics. With Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange returning as quiz master you can expect the questions to be much tougher than that!

Try your luck below and tweet us @SkyCricket to let us know how you got on

