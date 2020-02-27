The Hundred teams up with Topps to create Cricket Attax card game

Joe Root will play for Trent Rockets in The Hundred this summer

The Hundred has teamed up with Topps to create a new card game for this summer's inaugural competition.

'Cricket Attax' is a collection of cards that will feature every player from the eight new men's and women's teams in The Hundred and their respective ability in a series of skills.

The cards use statistics to create a fun and educational game, encouraging the development of maths and social skills as well as introducing kids to negotiation and bartering.

Card packs will go on sale this spring, with participants in Dynamos Cricket - the ECB's new participation programme for eight-11-year-olds - receiving three cards each week as part of their involvement.

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, said: "We're thrilled to be partnering with Topps to create a fun new product that will enable us to reach young people in an exciting and innovative way.

"We have an incredible group of players signed up to play in The Hundred this year and it's great that they'll be immortalised through trading cards.

"The players will provide the explosive entertainment on the field this summer and fans will be able to harness their heroes' skills to win games against each other away from the grounds as well."

For more information and to sign up for priority tickets for The Hundred, visit thehundred.com.

Parents can find out more about Dynamos Cricket and sign their kids up to take part at dynamoscricket.co.uk or for All Stars Cricket at allstarscricket.co.uk.