South Africa coach Mark Boucher urges bowlers to improve for ODI series against Australia

South Africa coach Mark Boucher says his bowlers put too much pressure on the batsmen in the T20 series

South Africa coach Mark Boucher has urged his bowlers to improve heading into three-match one-day international series against Australia.

The Proteas struggled with the bat in the recent T20 series, recording scores of 89 and 96, but Boucher believes those collapses were caused by the pressure created by the bowlers leaking too many runs.

"There were two disappointing games we had in the T20 series, but if you look at it from a cricketing perspective, we put ourselves under pressure with the ball," Boucher said ahead of Saturday's first ODI - which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am.

S Africa vs Australia Live on

"If a batting side get too many runs against this bowling attack, it is going to be difficult. So we have to be on song in every department of our game."

Boucher hopes the change in format, and refreshed squad, will lift the fortunes of his side at Boland Park as they welcome back a number of less experienced players with one eye on building towards the 2023 World Cup.

That means recalls for seamer Lutho Sipamla, batsman Janneman Malan and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, while in-form spinner Keshav Maharaj also returns to the side for the first time in two years.

"It is a new format, we have some confidence going into this series with regards the youngsters who performed so well against England (earlier this month), so hopefully we can ride on that."

Paarl will present a different challenge for the sides on Saturday, with high winds predicted at a ground that is one of the biggest in South Africa in terms of pitch size.

Seamer Lungi Ngidi is likely to partner up Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in South Africa's attack

"We have played enough international cricket to know that the wind plays a major part," Boucher says.

"There are shorter boundaries and longer boundaries here, so you have to be smart about the way you go about things. There are also some fires on the (nearby) mountains so we are dealing with a bit of ash as well."

South Africa have only previously played six ODI matches in Paarl, but that includes a thumping 258-run victory over Sri Lanka in 2012, when they bowled the visitors out for 43.

Meanwhile, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is excited at the prospect of going up against the land of his birth.

The 25-year-old was born in Klerksdorp, around 170km north west of Johannesburg, and moved to Australia at the age of nine.

"I've never played over here so it's going to be exciting," he said. "I have a lot of family coming to the second and third games in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom, probably north of 20. It depends on how many tickets I can get! Grandparents, aunties, uncles, family friends, they're all coming.

"It's the first time they've seen me play cricket since I was a very small kid. They saw me loving cricket as a kid but only seen my career from a distance. Its going to be really nice to share that with them."

Watch the first ODI between South Africa and Australia live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.55am on Sky Sports Cricket.