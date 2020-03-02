Australia's Ellyse Perry doubt for T20 World Cup semi-finals

Ellyse Perry hurt her hamstring fielding against New Zealand in Melbourne

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry is a doubt for the T20 World Cup semi-finals after suffering a hamstring injury.

Perry was helped off the pitch during Monday's four-run win over New Zealand in Melbourne, a result that secured the Southern Stars' progression to the last four and knocked out the White Ferns.

Four-time champions Australia will face either South Africa or England in Sydney on Thursday and skipper Meg Lanning is confident that her side can cope if Perry is ruled out.

"Ellyse has been a massive part of our squad and team for a long time and you can't replace her," said Lanning. "But we've got 15 players here who can do a job and you need a squad to win a World Cup.

It's really unfortunate for her to have to go off. She's a really tough player and we'll just have to see what pans out over the next couple of days. Meg Lanning on Ellyse Perry's injury

"You can't rely on one or two players and use the same 11 players every game. We're going to have to use the depth we've got - that's just the reality of elite sport, unfortunately.

"We'll have to wait and see what happens, but I have full confidence that whoever comes in can play a role. We're just going to have to get through it and maybe play slightly differently but that's fine. You've got to adapt."

Australia posted 155-5 at Junction Oval - Beth Mooney top-scoring with 60 - before Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt claimed three wickets apiece to limit New Zealand to 151-7.

"[The win over New Zealand] was our best of the tournament so far. I don't think we could be better placed for the semi-finals.

"We were under the pump with the ball a little bit but I think we dealt with it extremely well to get over the line against a really good New Zealand team.

Georgia Wareham (R) took three wickets in Australia's four-run win over New Zealand

"Our first challenge for this tournament was to get out of the group stage and to have done that now is certainly a nice feeling."

Australia finished second in Group A, behind India, and will now face the winners of Group B in Thursday's second semi-final.

England top Group B at the moment but will be leapfrogged by South Africa if the Proteas beat West Indies on Tuesday.

