Root Academy teams up with Sigma Trust to deliver cricket coaching on BTEC Higher National Diploma in Sport

The R66T Academy has teamed up with the Sigma Trust to deliver cricket coaching on the BTEC Higher National Diploma in Sport at their Colchester Campus in Essex.

The R66T Academy is a non-for-profit social enterprise set up by Matt Root, father of England Test captain Joe Root and counts Sky Sports amongst its official partners.

Announcing the new partnership, he said: "When we created the R66T Academy our intention was to try to provide some form of vocational accreditation for aspiring young cricketers. Our partnership with Sigma Sixth gives us the opportunity to do this for the first time.

"When my boys, Joe and Billy were at school age I would have had no hesitation in suggesting they sign up to the course. It is the ideal foundation for young boys and girls wanting to pursue a career in cricket.

"Not only will they receive a formal qualification equivalent to three 'A' levels (Level 3 BTEC National Extended Diploma) but they will also receive coaching of the highest standard and learn all aspects of the sport."



If the course is successful, the intention is to roll out the project in future to other parts of the country. For more information click here.