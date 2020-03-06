Mitchell Starc cuts short Australia tour to support wife Alyssa Healy in Women's T20 World Cup Final

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy attend the 2019 Australian Cricket awards

Mitchell Starc will miss Australia’s final ODI clash against South Africa in order to watch his wife Alyssa Healy play in the Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy is aiming to help hosts and holders Australia secure a fifth global T20 title when they take on India at the MCG, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6.30am.

Left-arm paceman Starc will be in attendance to cheer them on after he was granted permission by Cricket Australia to fly home early from the men's team's tour of South Africa.

S Africa vs Australia Live on

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final," said Australia men's coach Justin Langer.

"So we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion. It is something we have been talking about for a while.

Alyssa Healy was named T20 International Player of the Year in September 2019

"Given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats this summer, heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad means he will have a chance to refresh ahead of our home and away One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals against New Zealand.

"We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa and Mitch's absence will offer one of them an opportunity to impress in Saturday's match."

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket Live on

Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson are all in contention to take Starc's place in the third and final ODI against the Proteas in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

South Africa have already clinched the series after winning the first two ODIs in Paarl and Bloemfontein. Live coverage of Saturday's game begins at 7.55am, live on Sky Sports Cricket.