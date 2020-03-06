Opener Liton Das hits record century as Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe in third ODI

Bangladesh opener Liton Das scored 176 at a strike-rate of 123.07

Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal shared a first-wicket stand of 292 as Bangladesh crushed Zimbabwe by 123 runs in the rain-affected third ODI, in Sylhet.

SCORECARD

Das struck eight sixes and 16 fours on his way to 176 off 143 balls, the highest score made by a Bangladesh batsman in ODI cricket.

Fellow opener Tamim, who set the previous high mark of 158 just three days previously, weighed in with 128 off 109 balls to help register the best partnership for any wicket in the 50-over format for Bangladesh.

The pair propelled the visitors to 322-3 off 43 overs and Zimbabwe, set a revised target of 342 off 43 overs fell well short - closing on 218 all out off 37.3 overs.

Zimbabwe's task might have been somewhat easier had they not offered Das three lives in the field and decided not to review an lbw decision given 'not out' when the batsman had 54.

Those errors cost them dear as Bangladesh raced to their joint-highest ODI tally with Carl Mumba (3-69 off eight overs) faring the best of the attack.

Zimbabwe's chase got off to a poor start when Mashrafe Mortaza had opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe caught behind for just four, but solid contributions from Regis Chakabva (34), skipper Sean Williams (30) and Wesley Madhevere (42) helped steady the ship.

Sikandar Raza (61 off 50 balls) took up the fight, marking his 100th ODI with a 40-ball fifty only to depart shortly afterwards - the first of two wickets to fall in as many balls as Mohammad Saifuddin (4-41) wrapped matters up in emphatic fashion.

The result means that Bangladesh sweep the ODI series 3-0 after winning the only Test match between the two, before the teams contest the first of two T20s on Monday.