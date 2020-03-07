Women's T20 final: Umpire Kim Cotton to make history in Melbourne

Kim Cotton will officiate at the Women's T20 final on Sunday

New Zealand’s Kim Cotton will become first woman to umpire the final of a major global cricket tournament when she officiates in the ICC Women's World T20 final on Sunday.

Cotton, a lawyer by profession, will take charge in the middle alongside Pakistan's Ahsan Raza for the game between India and Australia at the MCG.

India vs Australia Live on

Cotton also umpired Australia's weather-hit semi-final victory against South Africa.

Chris Broad will be the match referee in Melbourne.

3:11 Lydia Greenway looks at the development of Australia Women's cricket and some of the trailblazers that have shaped their success Lydia Greenway looks at the development of Australia Women's cricket and some of the trailblazers that have shaped their success

India won their group game with the hosts on February 21 - the opening match of the tournament at the Showground in Sydney - by 17 runs.