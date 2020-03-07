Women's T20 final: Umpire Kim Cotton to make history in Melbourne
New Zealand’s Kim Cotton will become first woman to umpire the final of a major global cricket tournament when she officiates in the ICC Women's World T20 final on Sunday.
Cotton, a lawyer by profession, will take charge in the middle alongside Pakistan's Ahsan Raza for the game between India and Australia at the MCG.
India vs Australia
March 8, 2020, 6:00am
Live on
Cotton also umpired Australia's weather-hit semi-final victory against South Africa.
Chris Broad will be the match referee in Melbourne.
India won their group game with the hosts on February 21 - the opening match of the tournament at the Showground in Sydney - by 17 runs.