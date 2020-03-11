The Hundred: Beth Mooney among five new overseas signings for women's tournament

Beth Mooney (second left) is among five new overseas signings announced for the Women's Hundred

Australia's T20 World Cup winners Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Nicola Carey are among five new overseas signings announced for the Women's Hundred.

Opening batter Mooney and all-rounders Gardner and Carey each played in Sunday's T20 World Cup final in front of over 86,000 fans at the MCG as Australia beat India by 85 runs to win the competition for a record-extending fifth time.

The trio have now signed deals to play in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, the ECB's new 100-ball competition, with Mooney - the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup - joining Welsh Fire, where she will link up with Australia team-mates Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen.

Mooney scored 259 runs for champions Australia during the T20 World Cup

Mooney, who will be reunited with Australia Women coach Matthew Mott in Cardiff, said: "I'm really excited to take part in the first season of The Hundred. It looks likes it is developing into a high-quality, world-class competition.

"Head coach, Matthew Mott is building a really strong side at Welsh Fire and I can't wait to get out there with my new team-mates."

Gardner and Carey have signed for Birmingham Phoenix and Northern Superchargers respectively, with Carey now alongside compatriot Alyssa Healy.

South Africa stars Marizanne Kapp and Chole Tryon - who helped their country to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup - complete the latest round of signings, with Kapp heading to Oval Invincibles to join Proteas skipper Van Niekerk and Tryon snapped up by the other team in the English capital, London Spirit.

Beth Barrett-Wild, Head of The Hundred's women's competition, said: "It's fantastic to see five more international stars signing up to play in The Hundred this summer.

"The competition is really building momentum, and it's very exciting to see the growing list of world-class talent involved across the eight teams.

"We've now confirmed the names of 18 overseas players who will compete in the women's competition, including the likes of Meg Lanning, Suzie Bates, Stafanie Taylor and Lizelle Lee. With six still to go, the standard of cricket is set to be very high."

Each of the eight teams - Fire, Phoenix, Superchargers, Invincibles, Spirit as well as Trent Rockets, Manchester Originals and Southern Brave - are permitted to sign three overseas players for their 15-strong squads, which will be completed by domestic talent in early July before the tournament starts on July 22.

Women's Hundred squads so far (overseas players in bold)

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Ash Gardner (Australia), Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Amy Jones, Evelyn Jones, Isabelle Wong, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell

LONDON SPIRIT

Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Freya Davies, Aylish Cranstone, Charlie Dean, Hannah Jones, Naomi Dattani

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Alex Hartley, Ellie Threlkeld, Emma Lamb, Georgie Boyce

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

Alyssa Healy (Australia), Nicola Carey (Australia), Lauren Winfield, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alyssa Healy, Linsey Smith, Bess Heath, Georgia Davis, Helen Fenby, Katie Levick

Australia's Alyssa Healy smashed 75 from 39 balls in the T20 World Cup final

OVAL INVINCIBLES

Rachael Haynes (Australia), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant

SOUTHERN BRAVE

Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt, Fi Morris, Lauren Bell, Paige Scholfield, Sophia Dunkley

TRENT ROCKETS

Sophie Molineux (Australia), Elyse Villani (Australia), Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Beth Langston, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers

WELSH FIRE

Beth Mooney (Australia), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Lauren Filer, Katie George, Bryony Smith, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff