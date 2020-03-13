Ben Stokes: England without all-rounder in Sri Lanka as he suffers abdominal problem

Ben Stokes is replaced by leg-spinner Matt Parkinson

Ben Stokes has been withdrawn from England's tour match in Sri Lanka due to an abdominal issue which team management insist is unrelated to coronavirus concerns.

Stokes dropped down the order and watched as England batted through day one against a President's XI in Colombo, but will now play no part in the fixture.

England begin their two-Test series in Sri Lanka on Thursday, March 19, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has come into the squad to replace Stokes in the playing XI.

England carried on without their vice-captain, who was left under assessment at the team hotel, and took their overnight 354-3 to 463 all out.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement read: "England all-rounder Ben Stokes will not be at the ground today and is having abdominal investigations. Full reports are awaited from London. He will remain at the team hotel. To be clear, this is not a viral issue or linked to COVID-19."