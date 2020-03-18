James Anderson 'anxious' at coronavirus pandemic which could cancel England's cricketing summer

James Anderson last played for England against South Africa at Cape Town in January before suffering a broken rib

James Anderson has admitted he is unsettled by the global coronavirus pandemic which the England seamer fears could lead to the domestic and international cricketing summer being scrapped altogether.

The County Championship is supposed to get under way on April 12 but government advice stating that mass gatherings should be avoided in the UK has put the sporting calendar on hold for the time being.

A potential rescheduling of the season will be talked about between the ECB and the 18 first-class counties on Thursday. But the ECB, who announced on Wednesday a suspension of all recreational cricket, says it will explore all options, including playing matches behind closed doors, plus possibly postponing or cancelling some of the season.

0:28 Middlesex director of cricket Angus Fraser says it's almost inevitable the start of the county cricket season will be delayed because of Covid-19 Middlesex director of cricket Angus Fraser says it's almost inevitable the start of the county cricket season will be delayed because of Covid-19

England last week postponed their tour of Sri Lanka and are slated to play the West Indies in a three-Test series, starting on June 4.

"Cricket and sport is not the be all and end all but it is my livelihood, it's all I know," said Anderson, speaking on the BBC's Tailenders podcast.

"The season is unlikely to start. It's still a little bit hazy as to what's going to happen. There's a chance we might not even bowl a ball this summer.

"I feel a little bit anxious. Just the not knowing is giving me a bit of anxiety.

2:39 Sky Sports' David Lloyd says the health of the nation comes before sport and does not expect cricket to be played for some time Sky Sports' David Lloyd says the health of the nation comes before sport and does not expect cricket to be played for some time

"Also, trying to keep a young family healthy. I am trying to stay calm, follow the guidelines.

"My wife's mum and dad live in Spain so they are in lockdown. They are in the age group where there are concerns. The anxiety is building up in our house because of not knowing what will happen in the next few months."

Anderson made the last of his 151 Test appearances against South Africa at Cape Town before a broken rib led to him missing the last two matches of the series.

The 37-year-old Lancashire bowler was overlooked for the Sri Lanka trip in order to continue his recovery with a view to being fully fit for the start of the cricket summer, which is now in jeopardy.