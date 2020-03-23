Caribbean Premier League plan to play despite coronavirus outbreak

Chris Gayle is one of the star players involved in the Caribbean Premier League

Caribbean Premier League officials are planning for the tournament, which is set to be played between August 19 and September 26, to go ahead as scheduled despite the coronavirus crisis.

A statement read: "In light of recent media reports and as the effects of the COVID-19 virus impacts people around the world there has been some understandable speculation with regard to the upcoming CPL season which is scheduled to take place.

Barbados Tridents claimed the 2019 Caribbean Premier League title

"CPL has been in constant communication with our medical advisors in recent weeks, as well as speaking with Cricket West Indies about the current situation with regard to cricket around the world and, at present, there has been no discussion about moving the event.

"CPL believes it is too early to make such a decision, but this is an evolving situation and we are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world.

1:04 Nasser Hussain says the ECB had 'no choice' but to delay the start of the domestic cricket season until at least May 28. Nasser Hussain says the ECB had 'no choice' but to delay the start of the domestic cricket season until at least May 28.

"At present, the CPL team are planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled whilst also looking at alternative plans should they be needed.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the many CPL fans, players and staff from around the world who have been impacted by this crisis and we hope that they and their families stay safe and healthy."