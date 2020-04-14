Daniel Vettori Masterclass: Watch former New Zealand spinner's demo

Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori delivers a spin-bowling masterclass Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori delivers a spin-bowling masterclass

Daniel Vettori is the star as we continue our look back at previous Sky Sports Cricket Masterclasses.

In this demo from 2017, the former New Zealand spinner explained how he liked to grip the ball tightly in his gather, stand tall in his delivery stride and tried to disguise his speeds and variations.

Vettori took 362 Test wickets - the first of which was Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain, who padded up to face a few deliveries from the left-arm spinner.

Click on the video above to watch Vettori's Masterclass in full.

Vettori's first Test wicket was Nasser Hussain

We also hear about Vettori's beginnings in the game, starting as a medium pacer as he looked to follow in the footsteps of his hero, the great Black Caps all-rounder, Richard Hadlee.

Daniel turned to spin aged 15 and never looked back, finishing his career with 705 wickets across all three international formats.

We also hear Vettori's thoughts on the white-ball game and how he tries to encourage and teach young spinners in his role as a T20 coach.