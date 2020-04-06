Jos Buttler open to playing behind closed doors to ensure cricket is played

Jos Buttler says he would be open to playing behind closed doors in the hopes of playing some cricket this summer

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has said he would be willing to play cricket behind closed doors if necessary, in an effort to see some international cricket played this summer.

The English cricketing summer is under threat with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of the season to May 28, at the earliest.

The West Indies are due to visit for a three-Test tour starting on June 4, with Pakistan arriving later in the summer, and there have already been suggestions of Test matches and ODI series' being played concurrently later in the summer in an effort to fulfil fixtures.

Asked about that possibility and what would be his preference, Buttler said: "I don't know; whichever one I got selected to play in.

"Is it an option? Potentially. I think I saw Eoin Morgan say everything has to be looked at as a possibility.

"If it was logistically possible, I think you would get people wanting to watch."

Buttler added that people's craving for live sport is also the reason why he'd be open to playing in front of empty stadiums.

"I think I would [be open to playing behind closed doors]. If it could be televised.

"We haven't watched any sport for a long time, and we know how big an impact TV revenue has on the game and how vital that is.

"I know it would be very strange playing competitive sport without a crowd - that's one of the big buzzes you get from playing international sport and we're very lucky in England to be so well supported - but, it would be nice for people who have been in isolation or lockdown for a long time to be able to see their heroes and role models back on the TV."

Sportsmen, most notably footballers, have recently come in for some criticism for their response to the coronavirus crisis, with politicians calling for them to take a pay cut and redistribute their wealth to those who need it most.

Buttler believes that perception is "unfair", adding: "I think people are trying to make the right decisions, do the right thing and no-one has ever been through any of this before.

"I don't know quite how much attention other business leaders or high-profile, wealthy businessman have been getting. But sports people are, especially footballers - everybody hears about the astronomical figures of money that is involved in football - and it can be unfair at times."

Buttler has personally put his World Cup winning shirt up for auction to raise money for charity, while the Professional Cricketers' Association also announced on Friday that the England men's centrally contracted players have contributed to an "initial donation" of £500,000 to the England and Wales Cricket Board and selected good causes.

A statement from the PCA said the players' donation "is the equivalent of a 20 per cent reduction in their monthly retainers for the next three months."

Regarding the donation, Buttler said: "From meetings with the PCA, seeing the effect it [Covid-19] will have on the counties and the ECB, everyone is very aware of our duty as players to contribute where we can.

"I think everyone has come to a really good decision. I hope the money can be used across all the areas it is really needed - grassroots, youth coaching, disability sport.

"Without grassroots cricket, we're nothing. They're the people we're trying to inspire."

As for his World Cup shirt, the highest bid has already surpassed £65,000 with a day still to go.

The money raised will go towards Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Covid-19 emergency appeal, a cause close to Buttler and his wife Louise's heart.

I’m going to be auctioning my World Cup Final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to auction in my bio. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

"I think £65,000 is an amazing amount of money and, having spoken to the guys at the hospitals, I know what that can buy them. That's an ECMO [extra corporeal membrane oxygenation] machine.

"That machine is vital not just for Covid-19 patients but all heart and lung patients. The Royal Brompton is one of only five ECMO centres in the UK so that's going to be a big thing for them.

"The personal touch is Louse's auntie working at the hospital. She had said that it's true what people are saying in the media, that doctors and nurses are working incredibly long hours, struggling for simple things like snacks and toiletries.

"She also told us about the emergency appeal the hospital had started. They were looking to raise £100,000 to buy emergency equipment and so I thought we could auction my World Cup shirt and hopefully raise some money.

"50 overs of fielding and a Super Over; it smells pretty authentic. I probably took it off at around 7am the next morning.

"It's a very special shirt to me but I think it takes on extra meaning now."