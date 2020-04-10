Ashes watch-along: Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jack Leach see if England pull off Headingley miracle

5:05 Here's how England closed day three on 156-3 needing another 203 to win. Surely Root's men couldn't do it? Here's how England closed day three on 156-3 needing another 203 to win. Surely Root's men couldn't do it?

Here's your chance to watch one of the most miraculous finishes in Test cricket history!

With England already 1-0 down in the series after losing the first Test at Edgbaston by 251 runs, here's how things stood at the end of day three…

England kept their fading Ashes hopes alive with a battling start to what would be their highest-ever run-chase, closing day three of the third Test at Headingley on 156-3 in pursuit of 359, writes David Currie.

England's gutsy effort was epitomised by their captain, Joe Root unbeaten on 75 at the close, having shared in a crucial 126-run partnership for the third wicket with Joe Denly (50) after the home side initially stumbled their way to 15-2 with the loss of their openers cheaply.

4:09 Watch our bitesize Ashes highlights to see how England kept their fading Ashes hopes alive on day three Watch our bitesize Ashes highlights to see how England kept their fading Ashes hopes alive on day three

Root and Denly's stand had Australia's fearsome bowling attack searching for answers in the final session, but they ultimately found one in the pairing of Nathan Lyon (0-42) and Josh Hazelwood (2-35), who bowled brilliantly in tandem - creating numerous chances - before the latter finally broke through.

Despite Denly's wicket in the final hour, England will be dreaming of a historic triumph to match, perhaps even better the one they enjoyed against Australia on the same ground 18 years ago, when Mark Butcher struck a sublime 173 not out in chasing down 315.

"There's a lot of belief in that dressing room and a lot of excitement about tomorrow.

"We went into today, never thinking about a draw or losing, only about winning - that belief has to be there. At the end of the day we're in a reasonable position.

Joe Root - like Ben Stokes - a world-class batter who gives England hope, says Joe Denly

"We're not getting too far ahead of ourselves. We understand there is a tricky period in the morning with new ball coming up.

"But we have Rooty and Stokesy - two world-class batters in - so get through that and we will be in a great position. With the team we have, we can win games from any position, I believe."

"Joe Root is absolutely vital to England's chances. This is probably his most important innings as England captain because if you think when he came out today he was on a pair, on his home ground, the Ashes are at stake and if England lose then the Ashes have gone.

"That'll be the second successive Ashes series where he has not got his hands on the urn and not many England captains get the chance of captaining in three Ashes series. He will have known all that, it was a hugely important innings and he played beautifully.

"With another 203 still needed to win, England need more of the same from their batsmen tomorrow. The key thing is going to be the new ball. That will become available after about eight overs on day four so about half an hour or 40 minutes into the day.

3:10 Sir Ian Botham called on England to show some guts ahead of day three - and how they delivered! Sir Ian Botham called on England to show some guts ahead of day three - and how they delivered!

"The dressing room will have been very down yesterday evening after that 67 all out in the first innings but they will be more buoyant after the example that the captain has shown and Denly, who is still finding his way in Test cricket but made a really polished half-century and fought really hard.

"The rest of the batsmen will take their cue from the determination that those two batsmen showed and see that runs can be had here at Headingley and can be had against this Australian attack - if you apply yourself."

