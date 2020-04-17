Sky Cricket Podcast: Andy Flower on standing up to Robert Mugabe and two stints as Zimbabwe captain

Andy Flower had two spells as Zimbabwe captain

Andy Flower reflects on his two stints as skipper of Zimbabwe and his 'death of democracy' political stance against Robert Mugabe's government that brought an end to his playing career, on Sky Sports' Captain's Log Podcast.

Flower talks to Sky Sports' Charles Colvile about what it was like to lead cricket's great 'underdogs' of the 1990s and also elaborates on the major differences between captaincy and coaching.

- His first tour as captain, against a Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis-inspired Pakistan, and Zimbabwe's first-ever Test win against the same opposition in 1995, which Flower says is his "proudest moment"

- If he found captaining, wicketkeeping and being Zimbabwe's premier batsman tiring

- Why he was a "poor" captain and "didn't manage people well" during his first stint in charge

- If he became frustrated at Zimbabwe's "lack of ammunition" against the top cricketing sides of the time

Flower's international career came to and end after the 2003 World Cup

- How Zimbabwe worked so hard on their fielding and if Flower thought they were better in one-day cricket

- A frank conversation with Adam Gilchrist and why he stepped down as captain after the 1996 World Cup

- England's tour in 1996-97, and Bumble's "we flippin' murdered them" comments after the drawn Test in Bulawayo

- His reappointment as captain in 1999 and why he was a better leader second time around.

- The pay dispute that disrupted Zimbabwe's tour of England in 2000 and how the players became sick of feeling "undervalued" by their board

- The role of politics in Zimbabwe cricket and the 'death of democracy' stand with Henry Olonga that ended his international career in 2003

