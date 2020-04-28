Ben Stokes: 2019 World Cup summer eclipsed England's 2005 Ashes win

Ben Stokes played a crucial role in England's Cricket World Cup success

Ben Stokes says England's incredible 2019 summer, in which they won the World Cup on home soil, "eclipsed 2005 in terms of what we managed to do for the sport".

Stokes played a major role in England's win over New Zealand at Lord's last July, scoring 84 to tie the game and take it into a Super Over, where they clinched a dramatic victory.

He also smashed an unbeaten 135 in a remarkable run-chase Headingley a few weeks later, with England sneaking home to a one-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test of the drawn series.

9:11 Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Nasser Hussain and more watch the stunning conclusion to Ben Stokes' match-winning Ashes knock at Headingley. Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Nasser Hussain and more watch the stunning conclusion to Ben Stokes' match-winning Ashes knock at Headingley.

England's famous Ashes win in 2005, meanwhile, is arguably considered the greatest Test series of all time as the hosts triumphed 2-1 after thrilling finishes at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.

"In England, 2019 will always be remembered for cricket; I feel that it eclipsed 2005 in terms of what we managed to do for the sport," Stokes said on a recent podcast for Rajasthan Royals, his current IPL franchise.

"2005 was massive; it was a long time ago but it took cricket to a whole new level, but I think we managed to take it to another level [last year]."

England's players celebrate their 2005 Ashes series win with an open-top bus parade

As for his part in England's very first World Cup win, Stokes added: "Something like that, we will never be able to take away from ourselves.

"It's common knowledge that the World Cup was a four-year journey of completely turning around the ODI format thinking for us after the 2015 World Cup, which was a disaster... not my words!"

Jos Buttler is also a team-mate of Stokes' with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals

Stokes and his Rajasthan and England team-mate Jos Buttler have played a major role on that four-year turnaround, with Stokes labelling Buttler the most talented player he has ever played with.

"For me he is one of the most versatile and best ODI players in the world right now," said Stokes. "You know he can destroy you; he can hit you 360.

"To have that skillset as an ODI player is an absolute nightmare for an opposition captain or bowler."