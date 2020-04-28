Chris Gayle criticises Ramnaresh Sarwan after Jamaica Tallawahs release

Chris Gayle has taken aim at Jamaica Tallawahs assistant Ramnaresh Sarwan

Chris Gayle has launched a verbal attack on former West Indies team-mate Ramnaresh Sarwan following his release from the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Gayle published a video on YouTube where he blamed Tallawahs assistant coach Sarwan for being let go last week by the franchise ahead of this summer's Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Gayle is the highest run-scorer in T20 international history

'Universe Boss' Gayle will still feature in this year's CPL, after joining up with former West Indies captain Darren Sammy at St Lucia Zouks.

"What transpired with the Tallawahs, you [Sarwan] had a big part to play," Gayle said.

Gayle and Sarwan were team-mates for many years

"You know, Sarwan, you're not the most loved person in the Caribbean. No one in your own country loves you.

"You're so vindictive. You're still immature, still stabbing people in the back.

"You are no good. You are despicable. You want the franchise, have it. There's no Gayle. You run the show."

Gayle led the Jamaica Tallawahs to CPL glory in 2013 and 2016

Gayle described Sarwan as "poison" and appeared to suggest the ill-feeling between the pair has been brewing for many years.

"From 1996, that's when our careers started in youth cricket days. We shared the same room in the West Indian Under-19s," said Gayle.

Barbados Tridents won last year's Caribbean Premier League

"You allowed the management staff to send me home from Barbados. I forgive but I'll never forget that.

"You told the management team you can't sleep because Chris Gayle was watching TV too late in the night. That's what I got sent home for.

"In everybody's eyes you act as if you're a saint, like you're a good person.

"Sarwan, you're evil."

The Jamaica Tallawahs have been approached by Sky Sports News for comment.